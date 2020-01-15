Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.95. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.88.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

