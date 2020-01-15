Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.01

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 43830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRDCY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

