Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.20.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company.
BFAM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.20. 3,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.76 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26.
In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,401 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after buying an additional 519,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 746,259 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.