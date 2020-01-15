Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.20.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company.

BFAM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.20. 3,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $109.76 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,401 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after buying an additional 519,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 746,259 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

