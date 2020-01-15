British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612 ($47.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of LON BATS traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,977.34. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363.50 ($44.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

