Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $36,014,100 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $245.90 and a 12 month high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

