Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will post $58.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $63.99 million. Ashford posted sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year sales of $236.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $247.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $310.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Ashford has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

