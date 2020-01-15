Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPBK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,244. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

