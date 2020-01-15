Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Trex reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Trex by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 252.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 568,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 94.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3,641.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 443,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,377.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 319,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 21,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,405. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. Trex has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

