Brokerages Expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will report $49.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $49.45 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year sales of $168.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.74 million to $169.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.76 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 1,718,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,446. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

