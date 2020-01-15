Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 510,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 158,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. 179,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.08.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

