Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total transaction of $1,614,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $699,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,111 shares of company stock valued at $53,794,353. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,599. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.02 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $293.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

