Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,585 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $15,844,000.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 2,692,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

