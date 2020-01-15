Brokerages Set Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) PT at $25.25

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Obseva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBSV stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Obseva has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

