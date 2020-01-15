Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,527

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519.86 ($19.99).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Insiders acquired a total of 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117 over the last quarter.

TPK traded up GBX 38.50 ($0.51) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,619 ($21.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,590.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,398.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 55.07. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

