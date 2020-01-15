Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $15.19. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 18,992 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.52.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Brookfield Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 173.30%.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

