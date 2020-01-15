Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 12,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

