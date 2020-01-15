Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp (CVE:BCF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.80, approximately 5,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.95.

About Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

