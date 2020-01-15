Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,477,000 after purchasing an additional 828,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 311,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,931,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

