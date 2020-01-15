Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 531,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bunge has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Stephens began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

