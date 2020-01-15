Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Bunge stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 531,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

