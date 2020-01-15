Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,103 Average Price Target from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.27 ($27.35).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,271 ($29.87). 1,352,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,157.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,104.47. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

