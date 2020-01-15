Burst (BURST) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $11,679.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,078,611,775 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, C-CEX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

