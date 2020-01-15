C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust Purchases 7,606 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for 3.2% of C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $298,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $428,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

In related news, Director Amy Butte acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCSF. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.