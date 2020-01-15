CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.