Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $34,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. 10,466,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,089,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,236,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

