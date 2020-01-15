Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,896 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $53,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

