Calamos Advisors LLC Has $323.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, hitting $1,435.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,354.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,246.47. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,442.63. The company has a market capitalization of $990.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

