Calamos Advisors LLC Has $80.39 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $80,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $6,016,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 93,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

