Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,797,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 587,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

MMC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. 33,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $113.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

