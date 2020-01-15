Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 176,766 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 176,766 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.