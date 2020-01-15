Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 233,770 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,770 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $48,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

