Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,391. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.