Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,908 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

AIG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,939. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

