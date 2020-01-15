Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 46,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 272.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.07. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

