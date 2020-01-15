Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 494,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,569. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

