Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

