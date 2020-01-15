Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,926 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,505,000 after buying an additional 4,870,924 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,767,000 after buying an additional 441,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 883,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

