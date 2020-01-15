Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s stock price shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.83, 198,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 197,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 694.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

