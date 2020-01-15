Campbell Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,357,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,752 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $238.89 and a fifty-two week high of $290.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

