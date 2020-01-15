Campbell Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up about 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after purchasing an additional 307,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Leidos by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

