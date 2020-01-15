Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,384 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,026,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,303,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 925.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87,286 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

