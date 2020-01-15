Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,384 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,026,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,303,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 925.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87,286 shares during the period.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.