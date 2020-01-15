Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Can-Fite Biopharma an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CANF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 254,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,866. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

About Can-Fite Biopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

