Canaccord Genuity Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.23.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.