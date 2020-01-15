Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 314,221 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 5.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $78,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 228,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.