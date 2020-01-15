Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.
CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$123.73.
TSE:CNR traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$122.75. 523,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$107.52 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86.
In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
