Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$123.73.

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$122.75. 523,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$107.52 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

