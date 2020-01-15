Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Up 5.7%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $4.85, 409,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 219% from the average session volume of 128,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 769,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

