Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

