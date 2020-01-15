Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,310,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,994,000 after buying an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,165,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 637,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,648,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.