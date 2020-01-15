Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.39. 49,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.52. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

