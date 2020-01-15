Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $393,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,721 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

